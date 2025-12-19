Who is Claudio Manuel Nueves Valente? First details on Brown University shooter after he kills self in Salem

The Brown University shooting suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in Salem on December 19, after law enforcement surrounded the storage facility where he was present. The Providence police chief, Col. Oscar Perez offered first details on the suspect. Local, state and federal law enforcement agents, including the FBI, take part in the search for the Brown University shooter, in Salem, New Hampshire, U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/CJ Gunther(REUTERS)

He is a Portuguese national by the name of Claudio Manuel Nueves Valente, and a student of Brown University. The suspect is 48 years old. The Brown University shooting had left two dead. Valente has also been linked to MIT Professor Nuno Loureiro's death. Federal officials confirmed the death of “Brown University and MIT professor shooter.”

They added that there's no longer a threat to the public. Two guns were found at the scene with the body, as per Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“He was found dead, with a satchel, with two firearms and evidence in the car that matches exactly what we see at the scene here in Providence,” the AG said.

Valente's last known address was in Miami.

More remarks about Salem incident

Mayor Brett Smiley said “Tonight, our Providence neighbors can finally breathe a little easier,” adding, “I want to thank the people of Providence for stepping up and coming together during an extraordinarily difficult time,” he said. “I know this has been hard on all of us. Over the past five days, minutes have felt like hours.”

The mayor continued “But the people of Providence have done what we’re best at: We’ve leaned on one another, come together and supported one another.”