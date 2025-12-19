Brown University shooting suspect dead; tracing steps from Providence to Salem

The Brown University shooting suspect is dead, as per multiple media reports. The suspect is said to have died of a self-inflicted wound. Law enforcement officers seen in the area where the Brown University shooting suspect was reportedly spotted in Salem, N.H. (AP)

Methuen Police Department shared an update saying “Law enforcement operations in the area have concluded, and we are confident that there is no ongoing threat to the safety of Methuen residents or the public. A large law enforcement presence is expected to remain on scene for the next several hours as investigators process the area for its evidentiary value.”

The Brown University shooting suspect was seen outside a storage unit in the New Hampshire community of Salem, and soon there was heavy law enforcement presence.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference about the Brown University shooting in about 20 minutes, NBC News reported.

Tracing the suspected shooter's steps

The Brown University shooting on December 13 left two dead and cops launched a manhunt, aided by the FBI. However, it was only after the shooting of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro that cops caught a break.

As per CNN, authorities who were on the Brown University shooter manhunt got a callout from cops investigating the professor's death after he was shot at his Brookline home. They realized that the vehicle of interest was exactly like the one they were looking for.

While the car was of the same kind, the license plates were different, the publication further noted. A witness had given a license plate to authorities who were looking into the Brown University shooting, and when they investigated the car and its past drivers, they were able to identify the same vehicle of interest in Loureiro's killing. Then, the car was tracked down to Salem, New Hampshire.

After a license plate reader flagged the car, law enforcement swarmed the area. They were seen around a storage unit, and law enforcement officials believed that he was inside a particular storage unit. They found an abandoned car there with the same license plate.

Today marks the sixth day of the manhunt, and a law enforcement official told CNN how the suspect was able to evade the long arm of the law during this time. He reportedly planned ahead to avoid surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology, by making himself unidentifiable. Apart from that, the license plates were swapped, as mentioned.

The tactics reportedly are akin to the ones put in place by Luigi Mangione, who shot and killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Manhattan.