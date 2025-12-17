Who was Nuno Loureiro? MIT Physics professor shot dead at his Brookline, Boston home

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a professor of Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was shot at his home in Brookline, just outside Boston on Monday, passed away from the injuries on Tuesday morning. Nuno Loureiro was a professor of Physics at MIT.(MIT website)

Loureiro was identified as the victim in Monday's shooting by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office in a statement. It said that professor Loureiro was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but succumbed to the injuries earlier today.

According his bio on the website of MIT, Nuno Loureiro was a Herman Feshbach Professor of Physics and Professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering. He also served as the director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Brookline police in Massachusetts has described the incident as “an active and ongoing homicide investigation” with no information of the suspect immediately available.

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro?

Nuno F.G. Loureiro was a native of Portugal. He pursued academics first in Portugal, then in London, followed by the United States. He first came into the US to pursue postdoctoral research at the at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

Also read: Who was Christina Chambers? Sports reporter dead with husband in apparent murder-suicide

He joined MIT in 2016. Before that, he worked at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon before joining MIT in 2016.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving," a statement from MIT read. “Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”