Where is Brown University, MIT shooting suspect? Police identify shooter ‘by name’

The Brown University shooting and murder of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Nuno Loureiro may be linked, Boston Globe and WPRI reported on Thursday, citing officials close to the investigation. Local media reports stated that the manhunt has now reached Salem in New Hampshire. A security guard walks past a flag at half-staff on the main green of Brown University in Providence(AP)

The Globe reported that police are probing a ‘potential connection’ between the two incidents. The FBI had previously said that no evidence linked the slayings.

Meanwhile, CNN cited sources to report that ‘investigators believe they have identified’ the suspect in the Brown shooting. Boston 25 added that there is an arrest warrant for the person responsible for the death of two students earlier this week.

Officials are yet to publicly name the suspect.

Where is the Brown University shooting suspect?

As per a WMUR report, the search for the suspect has expanded to Salem. No details have been officially confirmed about the New Hampshire search.

“Authorities have located an abandoned vehicle in New Hampshire that is of interest to investigators probing the Brown shooting,” several law enforcement sources told Target 12.

Brown University, MIT killings linked?

The Associated Press cited three sources to report that officials are examining whether the incidents are connected. Two of them said investigators have identified a person of interest and are actively searching for that individual.

The first attack occurred Saturday at Brown University, where a gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, killing two students and injuring nine others before escaping. Authorities believe the shooter fled undetected, raising alarm across Providence as days passed without an arrest.

Roughly 50 miles north, MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was fatally shot Monday night inside his home in Brookline, a Boston suburb. The 47-year-old physicist and fusion scientist was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day.

Nearly a week after the Brown shooting, frustration has grown over the lack of an arrest and the absence of a clear image of the suspect. “There’s no discouragement among people who understand that not every case can be solved quickly,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said at a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators have canvassed the area around Brown and urged the public to review cellphone videos and security footage from the days leading up to the shooting, suspecting the attacker may have scoped out the site beforehand. Police have released several surveillance clips showing a person matching witnesses’ descriptions walking, standing and running near campus before and after the attack, though the individual’s face is obscured by a mask or turned away.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley acknowledged public fear as the investigation drags on. The city, he said, is doing “everything possible” to protect residents, while conceding it remains “a scary time in the city.”

“We are doing everything we can to reassure folks, to provide comfort, and that is the best answer I can give to that difficult question,” Smiley said when asked whether the city was safe.

(With AP inputs)