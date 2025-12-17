Nuno Loureiro family: All about slain MIT professor's wife and children

Nuno FG Loureiro, a 47-year-old professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was fatally shot at his home near Boston on Monday night. Loureiro is a physicist and fusion scientist. Nuno FG Loureiro joined MIT in 2016 and last year he began to lead their Plasma Science and Fusion Center.(X/@Ceo_Branding)

He joined MIT in 2016 and last year Loureiro began to lead their Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Loureiro work aimed to advance clean energy technology and other research.

The murder of the professor has sent shockwaves, and amid interest in Loureiro's personal life, here's everything to know about his wife and family.

Nuno Loureiro wife and children

Nuno Loureiro is married with kids. Sally Kornbluth, president of MIT, noted “In the face of this shocking loss, our hearts go out to his wife and their family and to his many devoted students, friends and colleagues,” in the statement released after his death.

However, Loureiro's wife's name remains unknown for now. ABC-affiliate WCVB meanwhile reported neighbors saying that Loureiro lived in the Brookline home with his wife and children. A person who lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, described the Loureiro family to CBS News saying “He had a young family, they went to school here.”

Not much else is known about the slain professor's children either, except that they attended school locally. Eurydice Hirsey, meanwhile, is a family friend, the publication further noted. “It's a family that is feeling such raw horror. I am sure terror and what do you do with something that is indescribable,” he said.

Loureiro was reportedly born in Portugal to a Sephardic Jewish family in 1977.

He was remembered fondly by many after the tragic demise. “He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague and leader, and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner,” Dennis Whyte, an engineering professor who previously led MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center said.