Nuno Loureiro: Bill Ackman draws Iran links after 'pro Israel' MIT professor shot, killed at home

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old physicist and fusion scientist, teaching at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was fatally shot at his home near Boston on Monday night. Even as authorities have launched an investigation and are treating it as a homicide, Israel National News identified the professor as ‘pro-Israel’. Professor Nuno Loureiro joined MIT in 2016.(AP)

Loureiro, who was shot in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, joined in 2016 and began to lead MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center last year. Through his work, Loureiro aimed to advance clean energy technology and other research.

A Boston University student living close to the slain professor's apartment reportedly heard three loud noises on Monday night and feared it was gunfire.

Amid this, Jewish billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman drew an Iran link.

What did Bill Ackman say?

Ackman, in a now-deleted post on X, asked ‘Did the Iranians kill one of our nuclear scientists?’.

Screenshot of Bill Ackman's now-deleted post. (X)

Ackman also shared a post by Laura Loomer on the MIT professor's shooting. “Police say the shooter is on the run. This shooting comes after a shooter at Brown University opened fire on a classroom on Saturday where the professor who usually occupies the study room that was shot up is Jewish and pro-Israel. Is someone ambushing elite universities on the East Coast trying to murder pro-Israel and Jewish professors during Hanukkah? Both shooters are on the run. Is it the same shooter?,” Loomer asked on X.

Notably, no suspects have been taken in yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

Nuno Loureiro remembered

Some of Loureiro's students visited his home to pay respects, after news of the shooting broke. “He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague and leader, and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner,” said Dennis Whyte, an engineering professor who previously led MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Sally Kornbluth, president of MIT, called Loureiro's death a ‘shocking loss’ in a statement.

(With AP inputs)