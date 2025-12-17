Brown University shooting: Kash Patel shares chilling video timeline showing person of interest’s movements | Watch

FBI Director Kash Patel has shared a video timeline documenting the movements of the “person of interest” in the Brown University shooting. The manhunt for a suspect was renewed after authorities released a man they had previously detained as a "person of interest." Kash Patel shares chilling video timeline showing person of interest’s movements(@FBIDirectorKash/X)

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the case finally being solved. Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha told a reporter for CNN on Monday afternoon, December 15, that the person – responsible for the deadly shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13, that left two dead and several injured – is considered likely to be armed and dangerous.

“The @FBI, in coordination with the @ProvidenceRIPD and @RIStatePolice, is releasing a video timeline showing the movements of a person of interest in the 12/13 shooting at Brown University,” Patel wrote on X, sharing the video. “The FBl is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts have been urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

The video, nearly five minutes long, appears to show the person wearing a hat or winter head covering that comes down over their ears, covering the lower part of their face. They are seen walking around calmly, not visibly carrying anything in their hands.

Authorities share new photo, video

Providence Police, meanwhile, also shared an “enhanced video” of the person of interest, zooming in to show their face as clearly as possible. In an X post, Providence Police said the footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.

The FBI has shared a new image of the individual, seeking the public’s help in identifying them. Take a look:

Daniel McKee, the state’s governor and a Democrat, recently said at a press conference, according to The Guardian, “We want to see the individual that pulled the trigger on these young kids identified, apprehended and brought to justice."