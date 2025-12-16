Kash Patel slammed for podcast with Alexis Wilkins with Providence shooter on the loose; ‘total incompetence’

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing flak for appearing on the Katie Miller podcast with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, while the bureau and Providence police are searching for the Brown University shooter. The mass shooting in Rhode Island left two dead. Kash Patel seen with Alexis Wilkins.(X/@AlexisWilkins)

The FBI released new images of the person of interest and also offered a reward of $50,000 for information on the shooter. “The @FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual. Anyone with information please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121,” Patel shared from his official account.

Meanwhile, Miller, who is married to Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, shared that her podcast episode with Patel and Wilkins was to drop the next day.

“The love story: @FBIDirectorKash & @AlexisWilkins. Is she from Israel? How do they make long distance work? When is the engagement? TOMORROW | 6PM ET,” Miller wrote. However, not many took kindly to the FBI director being on a podcast while a mass shooter is on the loose.

Reactions to news of Kash Patel's podcast

California Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office shared Miller's post and said “There’s a mass shooter still on the loose while Keystone Kash’s defunded FBI can’t catch him. But good to know he’s got time to hop on a taxpayer-funded private jet to record a podcast with his girlfriend.”

Harry Sisson, a liberal political commentator, slammed the idea of the podcast. “Are you f**king kidding me? The Brown University mass shooter is still at large and Kash Patel is doing a podcast about his girlfriend??? Complete and total incompetence.”

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin also reacted incredulously. “WTF timeline are we living in? Who in the f**k are these people?,” he asked.

Many others chipped in, criticizing the way Patel was choosing to ‘spend his time’. Notably, the podcast was most likely recorded before the shooting and the timing of the release has drawn ire towards Patel.

The FBI director has come under fire before, for using a bureau jet to attend a concert where Wilkins was performing. A recent report also claimed that Patel had SWAT security for his girlfriend. A MS Now report claimed that Patel had the FBI escort one of Wilkins' girlfriends home as well.

While the FBI director is facing scrutiny, Wilkins has playfully hinted that she might be ready to take their relationship to the next stage. When a right-wing influencer urged Patel to ‘propose to my friend soon’, indicating Wilkins, she shared the post writing “Xaviaer over here with facts,” adding a winking emoticon.