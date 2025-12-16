Search
Brown University shooting: FBI drops fresh photos of person-of-interest, offers $50,000 reward

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 04:09 am IST

FBI Boston released new photos of a person of interest in the Brown University shooting at a press conference on Monday. 

FBI Boston and Providence Police Department in Rhode Island on Monday dropped fresh photos of a person of interest as the manhunt for the suspect in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday, December 14, continues.

An FBI Evidence Response Team searches the grounds around the site of the Brown University shooting.(REUTERS)
"The FBI and Providence Police Department are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X. “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.”

On Sunday, an individual named Benjamin Erickson was taken into custody as person of interest by the FBI and the Providence Police Department. But the individual was eventually cleared as the manhunt for the suspect widened. Earlier on Monday, Providence Police released security footage of a person of interest from a dash cam video.

Also read: Family of individual misidentified as Brown University person of interest speaks up

What Is Seen In The Photos Released By FBI

The photographs released by the FBI are likely snaps from the footage released earlier by the Providence Police Department. In the photos, an individual wearing a green jacket and a black mask can be seen.

However, the face in the photo was covered with a mask and blurred due to its low quality, derived as it was from a dash cam video. It made identification difficult, with users on social media complaining about their quality.

“Anyone with information please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121,” the FBI said.

This is a breaking news.

