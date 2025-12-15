'Benjamin Erickson is...': Family of person misidentified as Brown University suspect speaks up

On Sunday, 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson was identified as the person of interest in the shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday. Benjamin Erickson's photo on his LinkedIn profile (as identified by CNN) and a police car at Providence, Rhode Island, outside Brown University.(LinkedIn and Reuters)

Notably, Erickson was identified by NBC News and the Washington Post, citing sources. No official word from law enforcement was issued identifying the person of interest as Erickson, a Wisconsin resident, per reports. No photo of Erickson was also released by law enforcement.

However, internet sleuths dug up Benjamin Erickson, and while they are often right, in this instance it turned out to be a blunder. Many prominent news portals, including the Daily Mail, shared the LinkedIn profile of an individual named Benjamin Erickson, who was not the person of interest in the shooting, but merely shared the same name.

The family of the misidentified Benjamin Erickson issued a statement revealing that they have received a slew of calls inquiring about Benjamin Erickson. Among the callers were also the Wall Street Journal, Kathy Erickson, the misidentified individual's mother said on Facebook.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the shooting in Rhode Island over the weekend," Kathy Erickson wrote. "We certainly didn’t expect the suspect to share the name of our son! Makes me pause and say a prayer for his parents who must be devastated. Ben actually got a call from the Wall Street Journal a few minutes ago.

"He’s living here with us in St. Louis but was living in Milwaukee so has a Wisconsin phone number. Crazy!"

What We Know About Benjamin Erickson

Benjamin Erickson was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday from a hotel in Coventry County, Rhode Island. Police found a handgun and a pistol with two fully loaded magazines in his possession. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed in X that Erickson was tracked down using geolocation data from his phone.

After his arrest, more details on the 24-year-old suspect surfaced. The US Army confirmed that Erickson served as an infantry soldier and passed sniper training, with extensive experience with firearms. He had served as a rifleman between 2021 and 2024. His LinkedIn profile revealed that he had graduated in May 2025 and planned to continue his education at Brown University.

A US Army spokesperson had confirmed that Benjamin Erickson had no history of deployment. He left the US Army last year in the rank of a specialist.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Benjamin Erickson had a history of extensive mental illness which is being investigated.

This story is being updated.