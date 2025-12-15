How was Benjamin Erickson tracked down after the Brown University shooting? Details emerge

Investigators moved swiftly after gunfire erupted inside Brown University’s engineering complex, killing two students and injuring nine others during a final exam review session. Chaos unfolded on campus and a shelter-in-place order was imposed. Authorities began assembling all eyewitness evidence to identify and locate the suspected gunman. FBI agents enter the Barus & Holley building, home to the engineering and physics departments and the site of a mass shooting, at Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island.(AFP)

By the early hours of Sunday as per local time, law enforcement had detained a 24-year-old man identified by US media outlets as Benjamin Erickson. Here is how investigators traced him.

Cellphone data helped pinpoint location

Authorities located Erickson using cellphone geo-location technology, which led them to a hotel roughly 15 miles from Brown’s Providence campus, according to The US Sun.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the Cellular Analysis Survey Team played an important role in narrowing down his location.

Patel also said the arrest was carried out “based off a lead” from Providence police, with federal and local officers converging on a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Surveillance footage

Investigators also reviewed CCTV and other video footage to retrace the suspect’s movements after the shooting. Video released by officials shows a man dressed in dark, loose-fitting clothing walking away from the campus area and turning down a nearby street shortly after gunfire erupted, Sky News reported.

Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez said surveillance footage, along with witness statements, remains central to the investigation.

Arrest made without resistance

Erickson was taken into custody without reported resistance, according to media reports citing law enforcement sources. Police said that he has not been charged and is being held as a person of interest. This is a designation used when investigators believe someone may possess information relevant to a crime.

Authorities have not said how long Erickson had been at the hotel or whether he intended to travel further.

Firearms seized during hotel search

During the arrest, agents recovered two firearms, including a handgun fitted with a laser sight attachment, an official briefed on the investigation told The Washington Post. The New York Post separately reported that a revolver and a smaller handgun were found inside the hotel room.

Officials have not confirmed whether either weapon was used in the campus attack.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Brown University has lifted its shelter-in-place order, but some areas of campus remain restricted. Final exams have been cancelled as the university community mourns the victims.

No motive has been publicly identified, and authorities say no additional suspects are being sought at this time.