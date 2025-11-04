FBI Director Kash Patel is making headlines after pushing back against criticism following reports that he used a government jet to attend his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins’ performance in Pennsylvania. Patel called the allegations “disgustingly baseless.” Who is Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins and what is the FBI jet usage controversy?(Alexis Wilkins/Instagram)

Explaining the controversy

The controversy erupted after Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent and conservative commentator, claimed on his podcast that Patel flew on a USD 60 million FBI jet to watch Wilkins, a country singer, perform at a wrestling event at Penn State University on October 25.

“We’re in the middle of a government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency this guy heads, and this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend on our dime?” Seraphin said.

The FBI responded to the claims, saying Patel has to travel on Bureau aircraft for security reasons, even if the trips are personal. It said Patel reimburses the government in advance for non-official travels. According to officials, Patel’s use of the jet is limited and compliant with policy.

Kash Patel addresses allegations

Patel took to X to address the allegations, defending his girlfriend and his integrity. “Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news,” he wrote. “I’ve always said — criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.”

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life,” he continued.

Patel added, “Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them.”

A community note below Patel's X post reads, “People are largely not attacking Kash Patel's significant other, but rather reacting to his firing of people who point out his usage of government funds to travel to her shows.”

Patel was reportedly furious about the leak of his flight details, which may have led to the resignation of Steven Palmer. The 27-year FBI veteran oversaw the Bureau’s aviation unit.

This isn’t the first time Patel and Wilkins have faced public scrutiny. Last year, conspiracy theories falsely claimed Wilkins was an Israeli intelligence asset who was trying to influence Patel over the release of the Epstein files.

Wilkins has reportedly now sued Seraphin for defamation, seeking $5 million in damages. The FBI has dismissed the renewed controversy, with spokesman Ben Williamson calling the media coverage “disingenuous and dumb.” He insisted that Patel’s travel completely complies with agency policy.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. According to her LinkedIn, she has been a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007. In April 2023, she released her debut EP, Grit.

Wilkins shared during a July 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Showt that he spent some of her childhood in England and Switzerland, but grew up primarily in Arkansas. "It was my favorite place I lived," she said. "People ask me, 'Oh, did you love Europe?' ... Of course I did. But my favorite to live was by far Arkansas."

Wilkins, who graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020, received a bachelor's degree in business administration. At the university, she was involved in the ethics debate team and received accolades such as the Williams-Murray Writing Award and Economics Critical Thinking Award.

Wilkins has been a consultant of The American Border Story since May 2025, and also a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025. Her bio for PragerU says she is an ambassador for Turning Point USA and a contributor to The Unity Project.

Wilkins and Patel met at an event at a friend's house in Nashville, she told Megyn Kelly. "We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on," she said of their bond.

Wilkins and Patel have been dating since at least 2023. She said during a July 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show that it was "long before" Patel was head of the FBI, joking that "all of this was not on my bingo card, but here we are."