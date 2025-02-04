Who is Alexis Wilkins? Meet Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel's country star girlfriend

Kash Patel, the FBI nominee for President Donald Trump, appeared in the Senate for confirmation gathering last week. He was accompanied by a swarm of close friends and family gathering who were sitting in the front row. Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.

The guests included Alina Habba, Ric Grenell, Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, Patel's sister and parents, who came from India to witness the hearing.

In a show of solidarity, Patel sat behind country music star Alexis Wilkins, who turned out to be his girlfriend, Daily Mail reported.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Patel and Wilkins met each other at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. The duo started dating in January 2023.

Internet searches regarding if Patel was single soared during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Patel and Wilkins have been together for over two years and are committed to continue their relationship.

Know about Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

It seems that Wilkins has no plans to hang up her cowgirl hat and microphone as she has accepted a role of press secretary for Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) on Capitol Hill.

Wilkins intends to travel between Nashville and Washington, D.C., regardless of her new position in the Senate. Additionally, she intends to remain in the city at the center of the country music scene.

Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.

She is a country music performer from Nashville, who is known for performing an opening act for Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood of God Bless the U.S.A.

In addition to singing and playing music, Wilkins has gained popularity in conservative circles lately.

She delivered speeches at the Reagan Ranch in California and at gatherings of the Young America's Foundation. Additionally, she is employed with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

In addition, Wilkins is a media personality and speaker for the conservative PragerU. She also hosts a podcast titled Between the Headlines on Rumble.