Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Alexis Wilkins? Meet Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel's country star girlfriend

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 04, 2025 02:56 PM IST

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have been together for over two years and are committed to continue their relationship.

Kash Patel, the FBI nominee for President Donald Trump, appeared in the Senate for confirmation gathering last week. He was accompanied by a swarm of close friends and family gathering who were sitting in the front row.

Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.
Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.

The guests included Alina Habba, Ric Grenell, Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, Patel's sister and parents, who came from India to witness the hearing.

In a show of solidarity, Patel sat behind country music star Alexis Wilkins, who turned out to be his girlfriend, Daily Mail reported.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Patel and Wilkins met each other at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. The duo started dating in January 2023.

Internet searches regarding if Patel was single soared during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Patel and Wilkins have been together for over two years and are committed to continue their relationship.

Also Read: Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s FBI pick, greets parents with ‘Jai Shri Krishna’. Video goes viral

Know about Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

It seems that Wilkins has no plans to hang up her cowgirl hat and microphone as she has accepted a role of press secretary for Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) on Capitol Hill.

Wilkins intends to travel between Nashville and Washington, D.C., regardless of her new position in the Senate. Additionally, she intends to remain in the city at the center of the country music scene.

Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.

She is a country music performer from Nashville, who is known for performing an opening act for Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood of God Bless the U.S.A.

In addition to singing and playing music, Wilkins has gained popularity in conservative circles lately.

She delivered speeches at the Reagan Ranch in California and at gatherings of the Young America's Foundation. Additionally, she is employed with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

In addition, Wilkins is a media personality and speaker for the conservative PragerU. She also hosts a podcast titled Between the Headlines on Rumble.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On