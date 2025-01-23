Student fatally shoots another student at Nashville high school, leaves 1 injured before killing himself

Two students were shot and injured when a gunman opened fire at Nashville's Antioch High School on Wednesday. The shooter, who was allegedly another student, aimed at other pupils in the school cafeteria, reported CNN. Metro Nashville Police said that the shooter turned the gun on himself after the incident at 11 am. A school bus arrives at a unification site following a shooting at the Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Student fatally shoots another student at Nashville high school, leaves 1 injured before killing self

One of those injured, a female student, succumbed to her injuries, police spokesman Don Aaron said in a news conference, per the outlet. The male shooter was also confirmed to have died after shooting himself. A video filmed during the shooting, which was shared online, has now gone viral on X. The clip shared by Collin Rugg shows the chaotic situation inside the school cafeteria.

The school district (@MetroSchools) released a statement on X that read, “Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

“This is an active crime scene and investigation. We will work with the MNPD to provide further updates as they become available,” the statement added. In the same thread, Metro Schools revealed that students will be transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, 3754 Murfreesboro Pike, by buses after being released from the Metro Police.

“We ask that parents go to the reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas. Please do not come to Antioch High School. Thank you,” they added. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene, according to WSMV 4.