New Delhi, Four members of the Naveen Khati alias Pahalwan gang were arrested following a shootout in Delhi's Dwarka area in which one of them received a bullet injury in the leg, police said on Friday. Four shooters of Naveen Khati gang held after shootout in Delhi's Dwarka

Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition on Thursday in Ghumenhera village, claiming they averted a planned extortion attempt.

They said the four men have extensive criminal histories. Sajjan alias Lala, 32, is a history-sheeter involved in 11 cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the crossfire with police.

Nakul, 30, a history-sheeter with 14 prior cases of attempted murder, armed robbery and violations of the Arms Act, was also arrested on Thursday.

Police also held Neeraj alias Chotiwala, 32, who is known for his involvement in eight cases of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery among others.

Sandeep, 36, who was previously involved in a case of assault, provided shelter to the gang and facilitated their criminal activities, police said.

On January 16, a police team received a tip-off that gang members would assemble at Sandeep's residence in Ghumenhera to plan a criminal act, armed with significant quantities of illegal weapons.

"Acting on this tip-off, a raiding team reached the location. On reaching the house, police observed four suspects standing at the gate. When they asked them to surrender, the suspects attempted to flee inside," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said.

He said then one of the suspects opened fire on the police team and a bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable.

The police team then fired in retaliation and Sajjan was hit in the leg, he said. Sajjan was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in police custody. The other three accused were also apprehended from the spot, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their plan to carry out extortions in the city. Police recovered four pistols and bullets from the location. Further investigation is underway, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.