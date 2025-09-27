Elon Musk reacts to being named in new Epstein files. Here’s what the billionaire said

Elon Musk has reacted to being named in the third batch of records from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. Reportedly, the documents show interactions between the disgraced financier and the tech billionaire. Musk has denied the claim, calling it “false.” Elon Musk reacted to being named in the new Epstein files while replying to an X user. (File Photo)

The files turned over to the House Oversight Committee appear to show Musk’s invitation to Epstein's island in December 2014, reported the BBC. In addition to Musk, Prince Andrew was also named in the recent release.

What did Elon Musk say?

Musk reacted to a post shared by X user DogeDesigner slamming the news about linking Musk with Epstein. “Every few months the media makes up new lies to attack Elon Musk. Now they are trying to link his name to Epstein Island. Democratic Party and their media allies see Elon as a threat because he exposes corruption, challenges their narrative, and gives people free speech through X.”

The X user also shared a snippet of a news article. Reacting to it, the Tesla CEO said, “This is false.”

What does the list show?

The record appears to be an itinerary for Musk’s tentative trip to Epstein’s island in 2014, with a handwritten note on the schedule that reads, “Is this still happening?”

How did social media react?

People supported Elon Musk and shared their outrage over the news. An individual wrote, “They just want an Elon-gate.” Another posted, “I call bulls**t. I would literally eat my f**king shirt before I would believe he was one of those monsters.”

A third remarked, “Man, people really wanted Elongate to be real hahahaha.” A fourth wrote, “Yes. The wishful musings of a dead man who cannot be cross-examined.” Several others also mentioned ‘Elon-gate’. It is a reference to a tweet by the tech billionaire from 2021 where he wrote, “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.”