Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew named in new batch of Epstein files | Details

House Democrats released third batch of records from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, naming Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, and Prince Andrew among the high-profile figures who appeared in the late financier’s schedules, flight logs, and financial ledgers. Elon Musk named in freshly released Epstein files by House Democrats(REUTERS)

Newly released records from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate suggest that the convicted sex offender maintained contact with influential political and business figures – including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon – years after pleading guilty in 2007 to sex crimes.

However, there is no evidence those people knew about how Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.

The documents, turned over to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, include daily schedules, flight logs, financial ledgers, and phone messages, according to a press release from Democrats on the Committee.

Elon Musk, Prince Andrew named

Democratic lawmakers said the six pages of records show that Epstein cultivated ties with some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men.

The records include what appears to be an itinerary noting a tentative trip by Tesla CEO Musk to Epstein’s island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014. A handwritten note on the schedule reads: “Is this still happening?”

Prince Andrew is listed in a flight log as having travelled with Epstein from New Jersey to Florida. The names of victims were redacted, with more documents expected once additional redactions are completed.

Among the disclosures is detailed flight logs showing Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew flying together between New Jersey and Florida as early as 2000.

Epstein’s ties to both Prince Andrew and Gates have already drawn extensive scrutiny in previous investigations.

Other entries reference a planned lunch with Thiel in late 2017 and a breakfast with Bannon in February 2019 — just months before Epstein’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

Democrats call for full release of files

Committee Democrats said the new files underscore how Epstein continued cultivating high-level relationships long after his 2007 plea deal.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now,” said Oversight spokesperson Sara Guerrero.

The Committee said redactions were made to protect victims, with more records expected to be produced as the rolling investigation continues.