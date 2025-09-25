Elon Musk promises xAI techie pizza oven at office after his ‘Bay Area’ tweet. Then this happens

An engineer at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, shared the latest perk of working at the office, which has since amazed social media users. The engineer tweeted about eating pizza served at the office. His post came a little over a week after Elon Musk’s response to him involving a “wood-fired pizza oven.” An xAI's post involving pizza has gone viral on social media. (Unsplash, Reuters)

“I love my job,” Eric Jiang wrote. He shared a picture that shows him smiling and holding a slice of pizza. He is dressed in a dark cap and a green jacket over a white shirt. A pizza oven is visible behind him.

Earlier, on September 17, Elon Musk tweeted, “Wood-fired pizza oven coming to xAI," while reacting to one of Jiang's X posts.

Shared on September 17, the techie had written, "Why is pizza in the Bay Area such absolute trash, like wt*, we nerds can cook up a recipe for a gajillion-parameter model no problemo but can't figure out a mildly appetizing ratio for some flour, water, and cheese."

What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “I’ve made pizza on the grill before. Try it; it’s really good. Do the crust on one side, flip it, then take it off. Once you’ve got those grill lines, add the sauce and the cheese, fire it up for another two minutes on max high. Incredible.”

Another remarked, “Working at Xai must be wild, wood-fired pizza while training models is peak Silicon Valley madness, and I’m here for it.” A third commented, “X is the place to ask for things indirectly, and you get it from the man.”

A fourth joked, “A pizza, a ticket to Mars.... don't need billions to attract top talents.” A fifth wrote, “He's a man of his word!” referencing Elon Musk’s post.

Who is Eric Jiang?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jiang lives in Palo Alto, California. He received his electrical and computer engineering degree at Duke University Pratt School of Engineering and his computer science degree from Duke University. Before joining xAI in 2024, he worked in different roles across various companies.