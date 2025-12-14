Brown University shooting: Heartbreaking text student sent mom during tragedy, 'I'm going to run, I love you'

A social media post has revealed a text a student sent his mother during a mass shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13. The mayor of Providence has confirmed that two people have died and eight are in the hospital in a critical but stable condition, according to BBC. Mayor Brett Smiley added that the numbers could change. No suspect is in custody at present. Emergency personnel gather on Waterman Street at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(AP)

Nick Sortor shared on X that the mother of a Brown University student shared a text she received from her son during the shooting. “Mom, there's a live shooting on campus, I'm going to run, I love you,” the student wrote, according to the post.

What to know

Tim O'Hara, deputy chief of Providence Police, said that the suspect was a male dressed all in black. He added that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect.

Meanwhile, Mayor Smiley has warned residents that there is a shelter in place warning in effect for the greater Brown University area. He asked individuals to stay inside should they be in this area, and urged people who are currently not in the area not to return to their homes until the warning has been lifted.

Brown University issued a statement confirming there were "multiple shooting victims,” per BBC. "We are not able to share their condition," the statement reads, adding, "they have been transported to local hospitals".

Police said that they briefly had a suspect in custody, but it soon became clear that the individual was not involved in the shooting. Officials said the person was "thought to be involved" but "later determined to have no involvement.”

Police further said that they have no information about the type of weapon used in the shooting. They only said that a firearm was used.