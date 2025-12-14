Brown University shooting: At least 2 killed, active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering Center; what happened

At least two people were killed and many injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13, as per Associated Press. An active shooter was reported near Barus & Holley Engineering Center. A shooting occurred in Brown University on December 13. (Facebook/Brown University)

“BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information,” the notice read.

A second alert from the university read, “Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene. Stay tuned for further safety information.”

Police are reportedly responding to the situation and have cordoned off the area to assess what has happened. As per Channel2Now, initial reports suggest many victims were involved, but officials are yet to confirm the number of people injured and the severity of the same.

Details about the suspect have not been released by authorities yet either. Preliminary information suggests the suspect was wearing a mask and fled the scene before officers arrived, as per the outlet.

Investigation remains ongoing and public are advised to avoid the area. Congressman Gabe Amo added, “I am monitoring the shooting at Brown University and in touch with law enforcement. If you are in danger call 911. If you are in the area please stay inside and allow law enforcement to do their work. Anyone with information, please contact the Providence Police Department.”

Reactions to Brown University shooting report

While more information is awaited, several people reacted to the report of the shooting at Brown University.

“Active Shooter Reported At Providence Campus, Multiple Victims Feared. Prayers for all involved!!,” a page on Facebook mentioned.

Another added, “Brown University shooting 20 victims, MCI declared, rescues responding from all over the state, Chief on scene asking for as many rescues as possible mutual aid.”

Yet another said, “Please avoid providence near brown university active shooting is happening.” One person also remarked, “the shooting at Brown University today makes me sick….. we’re less than 2 weeks away from christmas & someone decides to shoot up a college campus ? devastating… my heart is w all the students, faculty, victims & family members at this time.”

One person claimed “The suspect has been taken into custody, and the scene is now secure, according to Providence Police radio communications.”