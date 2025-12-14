Brown University shooting: First info on Providence campus suspect out, scary videos emerge

Police responded to a mass shooting at Brown University's Providence campus on Saturday. Initial reports suggested that several people were injured, including students. Scanner audio from the scene put the victim count to ‘at least 20’. A shooting took place at Brown University on Saturday(X)

While the suspect was not identified, it was revealed that the shooter could be in custody.

In a voicemail to students, officials said there was an active shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building.

Brown University issued an emergency alert. “BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information,” the notice read.

Several photos and videos from the scene surfaced on social media. Witnesses reported that the shooter was wearing a black mask. None of these details have been confirmed by authorities.

Where is Brown University?

Brown University is located in Providence, Rhode Island, in the historic College Hill neighborhood on the city’s East Side. The campus sits just east of downtown Providence and overlooks the Providence River, placing it within walking distance of many of the city’s cultural and civic landmarks.

Providence is the state capital and largest city in Rhode Island, and Brown’s location makes it one of the most centrally situated Ivy League universities, about 50 miles south of Boston.

Saturday's shooting comes just four days after one student was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University.