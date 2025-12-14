Andrew Wolfe released from hospital after DC National Guard shooting; first reaction after miraculous recovery

Andrew Wolfe was reportedly been released from the hospital on December 13 after the DC National Guard shooting on November 26, in which he sustained critical injuries. Wolfe was one of the two soldiers shot, and while he's made a miraculous recovery, Sarah Beckstrom tragically succumbed to her wounds. Andrew Wolfe has made a recovery after being shot in the head.(X/@nicksortor)

News of Wolfe's release was shared online, by News Nation's Brian Entin and independent journalist Nick Sortor.

“Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was one of two National Guard members shot while patrolling in D.C., was released from the hospital,” Entin wrote on X, sharing a photo of the 24-year-old.

Sortor, meanwhile, reported on Wolfe's reactions as he's recovering.

Andrew Wolfe's reactions amid recovery news

As per Sortor, Wolfe cannot yet speak. However, he was able to give his mother a kiss and also reacted to funny photographs shown to him by his friends. Citing his mother, Melody, Sortor wrote “our boy is going to recover."

Wolfe was shot in the head, but ahead of his release, MedStar Washington had shared encouraging news of his recovery.

Neurosurgeon Jeffrey Mai, MD with the hospital, stated “Sixteen days ago, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a critical gunshot wound to the head. Thanks to the immediate response of emergency personnel and the exceptional care provided by our trauma and neurosurgery teams, he received lifesaving treatment, including emergency surgery to control bleeding and relieve pressure on his brain.”

“Today, we are proud to share that Staff Sgt. Wolfe has made extraordinary progress. He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance- important milestones that reflect his strength and determination. Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wolfe's parents, Melody and Jason added, “We also want to thank the world for the prayers. We know and appreciate the power of prayer, and we see the result of God working with and through these amazing medical professionals. People around the world are praying for Andy and the presence of God was evident in his room on many occasions. Please continue to lift Andy up in prayer as he begins a long and tough rehabilitation. We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference. Please continue as God heals Andrew and gives him the strength to return to work, the West Virginia National Guard, and his new mission of being a light into this world.”