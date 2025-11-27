Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom: 5 things to know about National Guard soldiers shot in DC

Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom have been identified as the two National Guard soldiers who were shot near the White House in Washington DC on November 26. Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom were the National Guard members shot in Washington DC.(X/@Breaking911)

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was identified as the suspected shooter. He is believed to have driven from Washington state to the capital to target the soldiers, officials said. The charges against him are three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon. However, depending on the condition of the victims, these could be amended to first-degree murder charges, as per U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.

Meanwhile, the two National Guard soldiers are out of surgery but not out of the woods yet. Their condition remains critical. Here's everything to know about Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom, the National Guard members shot in Washington DC.

Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom: 5 things to know

The National Guard members are from West Virginia

Sarah Beckstrom is 20 and an Army Spc. while Andrew Wolfe is 24, and a US Air Force Staff Sgt, as per authorities

Wolfe was in the Air National Guard in West Virginia and entered service in 2019. He won numerous service medals. Meanwhile, Beckstrom was in a military police company as part of the West Virginia National Guard. She entered service in 2023.

They joined the DC task force in early August and were sworn-in 24 hours before they were shot, as per Pirro. They were deputized to ‘maintain their status to conduct presence patrols’, authorities shared

They were armed at the time of the shooting. Attorney General Pam Bondi shared with Fox News that Beckstrom had ‘volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving', and was hit in the chest and head during the shooting '

National Guard troops have been in DC since President Donald Trump called for their deployment in August to address what he said was a crime and homelessness problem in the capital of the US.