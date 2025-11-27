Who is Andrew Wolfe? Prayers pour in for National Guard member shot in DC, ‘Jesus will heal him’

One of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 26, by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, has been identified as Andrew Wolfe, according to his former high school. “Our Applemen community is deeply saddened to learn that Musselman High School alumnus, Andrew Wolfe, was one of the National Guardsmen injured in the shooting in Washington, D.C. today,” Musselman High School in West Virginia posted on social media. Who is Andrew Wolfe? Prayers pour in for National Guard member shot in DC(Andrew Wolfe/Facebook)

Wolfe is in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery. The attack, carried out by Lakanwal, 29, is being probed as a possible terrorist attack, the New York Post reported.

Who is Andrew Wolfe?

Wolfe’s Facebook profile says he works at U.S.A.F. and is a Lineman at Frontier Internet. He lives in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and is from Inwood, West Virginia, according to his profile.

A social media post by Andrew’s mother, Melody Wolfe, reads, “Please speak Andy’s name immediately in prayer. Cover this whole county, state, nation in prayer with his name. The blood of Jesus has him covered, Jesus will heal him and he will walk away from this completely healed. My God will protect him.”

Cameron Oxendine, a person who appears to know Andrew, wrote on Facebook, “Everyone of my friends on here if you could keep Andrew Wolfe in your prayers! Thank you!!!!”

“Please pray for my dear friend Andrew Wolfe,” wrote another Facebook user, Brooke Davison.

Andrew’s friend Heather Siford-Potts shared a couple of photos, writing, “Oh Andy! So many good times and great memories at our house! We love you so much Andrew Wolfe Keep fighting Buddy!”

Meanwhile, Dan Driscoll, United States Secretary of the Army, shared on X that he has visited the injured victims in the hospital. “I visited our injured National Guardsmen in the hospital today. My heart breaks for them, their families, and those impacted by the horrific attack in our Nation’s capital,” Driscoll wrote.

“Every one of our National Guardsmen made a courageous decision to serve their community and their nation. They serve selflessly to safeguard our way of life. Please keep our Guardsmen in your prayers,” he added.

The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody at the scene.