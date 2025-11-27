National Guard shooting: 5 things to know about DC suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal

The suspect who shot two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, leaving them in critical condition, has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, CBS News reported, citing sources. The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. Law enforcement officers secure the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington near the White House and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody at the scene.

Five things to know about the suspect so far

Two senior US law enforcement officials said that the suspect has been initially identified as an Afghan national, according to NBC News.

The suspect is believed to have immigrated from Afghanistan into the United States in 2021, CNN reported.

The suspect used a handgun in the shooting.

Lakanwal, who was wounded, was transferred to an area hospital after the shooting.

A law enforcement source said the individual is not cooperating with investigators and had no identification on him at the time of his arrest, according to CNN.

Donald Trump called the suspect an “animal” in a Truth Social post. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the US President wrote. “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

Former President Joe Biden also condemned the shooting in a social media post. He wrote in on X, “Jill and I are heartbroken that two members of the National Guard were shot outside the White House. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and we must all stand united against it. We are praying for the service members and their families.”