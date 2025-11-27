Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
DC shooting update: Unarmed National Guardsman stabbed 'Afghan national' suspect with pocket knife- Report

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 05:37 am IST

During a DC shooting that critically injured two Guardsmen, another unarmed Guardsman stabbed the suspect. The suspect was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Amid the shooting in Washington, DC on Wednesday that critically injured two National Guardsmen deployed, the heroic act of another National Guardsman to contain the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, and ensure his capture by the police is being reported.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of the District of Columbia, speaks during a news conference at the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
According to reports, while the shooter attacked two national guardsmen in DC, two other guardsmen posted nearby responded to it. One of the responding gunmen, reportedly unarmed, managed to stab the suspect with a pocketknife.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect has been identified as an Afghan national.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On