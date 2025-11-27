Rahmanullah Lakanwal: DC National Guard shooting suspect's alleged social media account emerges

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was identified as the Afghan national who shot two National Guard troops near the White House on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing sources. He is 29 years old. Now, the suspect's alleged social media account has emerged. Several X users, including commentators, shared screenshots of profiles under his name. Authorities are yet to confirm the details. FBI Director Kash Patel arrives to speak at a press conference after a shooting in downtown Washington(AFP)

CBS reported that Lakanwal entered the US in 2021. As per CNN, officials ran his fingerprints and got his initial name.

On Wednesday, the suspect reportedly used a handgun to fire at National Guard troops, who were on patrol. The victims were hit in the head and are in critical condition. Lakanwal, who was shot at the scene, was taken to the hospital.

NBC News cited law enforcement officials to add that the FBI plans to investigate the shooting as a possible act of terrorism. A motive has not been determined yet.

Now, Rahmanullah Lakanwal's alleged social media accounts have surfaced. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these posts at the moment.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump issued a strong statement before calling for another 500 National Guard troops to be deployed in DC.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the ‘targeted shooting’.

“Today’s attack on two members of the West Virginia National Guard was horrific and unconscionable,” Bowser wrote on X.

“My heart breaks for the victims of this horrific shooting in Washington DC near the White House. I am closely monitoring the situation and am praying for the wounded National Guardsmen and their families. I thank all the first responders for their quick action to capture the suspect," Chuck Schumer tweeted.