White House shooting: First details on suspect out; lockdown after two National Guardsmen shot in Washington DC

The White House and other nearby federal buildings in Washington were reportedly put on lockdown on Wednesday, November 26, after a shooting in Washington DC. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared that two National Guardsmen had been shot in the incident. A suspect is now in custody according to the DC Police. An unidentified man in military fatigues lies on a stretcher and is wheeled to a waiting ambulance on November 26, 2025 in downtown Washington, DC. (AFP)

Among the buildings reportedly on lockdown was also the Treasury Building. “The U.S. Treasury Building in Washington, D.C. is currently on LOCKDOWN, alongside several other nearby government buildings, following a shooting minutes ago near the White House,” a post read.

Notably, President Donald Trump was not in DC when the shooting near the White House took place. However, he did react to the shooting in a post on Truth Social, and also shared more information about the suspect.

What to know about the suspect in the DC shooting

President Trump informed on Truth Social that the suspect had been ‘severely wounded’.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.” Trump wrote.

An apparent visual of the suspect in custody was also shared online. “This is the man who opened fire on the National Guard just one day before Thanksgiving. He was taken away in handcuffs after being shot, stripped, and loaded onto a stretcher before being placed in an ambulance. Both National Guard members shot near the White House are now in critical condition,” the page on X noted.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity this image.

Visuals show massive police presence

Visuals showed a massive police presence and some even showed personnel tending to the National Guardsmen who'd been shot.

“At least two National Guard members were shot near the White House, prompting a lockdown as Secret Service responded. Witnesses reported gunfire near Farragut West around 2:15, seeing a Guardsman fall as teams rushed to secure the area today,” one post noted.

Another showed National Guardsmen standing in front of police tape and wrote “White House on lockdown as 2 National Guard troops shot near the White House in Farragut West Station as Secret Service members respond."

Hundreds of National Guard members from the district and several states have been patrolling the nation’s capital after President Donald Trump in August issued an emergency order in the capital, federalizing the local police force and sending in the guard from eight states and the District of Columbia.

(With AP inputs)