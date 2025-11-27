A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting took place near the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, November 26, as per DC Police. Two National Guard members were shot, as per Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Police presence after shooting near White House in Washington DC.(X/@MikeCarterTV)

"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C. @DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information," she wrote on X.

DC Police Department wrote on X “Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come.”

They later informed that the area was secured and the suspect had been taken into custody.

The 17th and I Street is seven minutes walking from the White House.

Visuals emerge after report of shooting

Several others also shared visuals of the area after reports of shooting.

“Reports of a shooting near the Farragut West Metro Station in Downtown Washington, D.C., only about a mile from the White House, with casualties and fatalities including two members of the National Guard,” one post read.

Mike Carter of Newsmax also shared visuals.

Kellie Meyer, White House correspondent for NewsNation added, “a lot of police and secret service activity around the White House. Sidewalks completely blocked off to foot traffic and cars. Press moved into briefing room inside the White House. Working for more information.”

Rob Crilly of The Telegraph reported “Huge emergency response just a block from White House amid reports of a shooting.” Numerous police vehicles were seen in the photo he shared.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor added “A National Guard soldier has reportedly been SHOT outside the White House. Condition is unknown, and it is not clear who shot them.” He continued, “Keep this soldier in your prayers.”

Sortor, in another post, added that there were at least three casualties. “The shooter is reportedly still on the loose. Law enforcement racing from all throughout the city,” he wrote.

Ken Dilanian of MS Now reported “A Secret Service spokesman tells me that two National Guard members were involved in a shooting near the White House, and at least one was struck. The incident js being handled by DC police.”

The shooting months after President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in DC in August, after declaring a ‘public safety emergency’. The President had promised to crack down on crime and homelessness in the city. The shooting also comes ahead of Thanksgiving activities planned at the White House on Friday.