DC shooting video: Exact moment suspect who shot National Guard troops was tackled near White House

A suspected gunman is in custody after shooting two members of the West Virginia National Guard near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) near the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington near the White House and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets Northwest, which is two blocks from the White House. Emergency services transported the two injured guardsmen and the wounded suspect to the hospital.

Authorities from the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have arrived on the scene.

The arrest of the suspect has triggered a broad security lockdown of the area, including temporary flight disruptions at nearby airports, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Read more: White House shooting: First details on suspect out; lockdown after DC shooting

Who was the shooter and how did it happen?

According to the law enforcement sources, the gunfire was reported around 2:20 p.m. ET near the entrance to the Farragut West Metro station. Police responded immediately, and the suspect was taken into custody early afternoon. The Washington Post reported that the shooter was also wounded during the confrontation.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed yet.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and responded, describing the shooter as “the animal that shot the two National Guardsmen,” promising the gunman would “pay a very steep price.” He expressed solidarity with the National Guard, law enforcement and military personnel.

Guardsmen in critical condition

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has updated his previous statement on X about the death of the two shot guardsmen. He writes that he is now receiving “conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information.”

“Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community,” Morrisey wrote.

Crucial security lapse near Federal infrastructures

Law-enforcement agencies have launched an immediate investigation into how the shooter managed to carry out the attack so close to sensitive federal infrastructure. Security has been tightened around key sites, including the White House and politically symbolic landmarks.

According to Associated Press (AP), the shooting triggered a large deployment of emergency response with helicopters, multiple agencies and a cordoned-off area outside the White House. The Joint DC Task Force, along with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), responded immediately.

The comprehensive federal response with multiple agencies, helicopters and a lockdown of adjacent offices/federal buildings indicates that security protocols around sensitive infrastructure have been re-evaluated and tightened.

According to the Washington Post, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting had “no known direction of interest towards the White House other than the location at this time.”

The President was not present in the White House at the time of the shooting.

Read more: Hundreds of National Guard troops deployed to Portland and Chicago are being sent home

Debate over deployment of National Guard in civilian-heavy zones

The shooting highlights the lack of safety protocols around the deployment of National Guard troops in civilian-heavy zones.

The current deployment is part of a broader federal crime-deterrence strategy and has already drawn criticism for intensified military presence in the capital.

According to a lawsuit filed by the city, the deployment of out-of-state Guard troops for policing duties violates legal limits on domestic military involvement and “threatens public safety” by putting armed soldiers among civilians.

The vice chief of the National Guard Bureau told the Morning Edition that the troops are not trained for typical policing tasks.

According to the Washington Post, a federal judge last week ordered the Trump administration to stop deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., while a case is being heard. If a higher court doesn't step in, the order will go into force on December 11.

However, the President doubled down on his order after the shooting. Pete Hegseth, Defense Secretary, said that Trump demanded that 500 more National Guard soldiers be sent to Washington following the shooting.

“We will secure our capital. We will secure our city,” Hegseth said.