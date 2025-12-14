'On Sandy Hook...': Brown University shooting brings back horrors; witnesses describe scene

At least two people were killed and many injured in a shooting that took place at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13, as per Associated Press. Police continue to search for the suspect, or suspects, as per an alert from university authorities. Emergency crews respond to Brown University shooting.(X/@RyanWelchPhotog)

“Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene. Stay tuned for further safety information,” the alert read.

The shooting comes just a day before the anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, and has brought back horrific memories for many. Parallels have also been drawn between the two incidents.

What happened in the Sandy Hook shooting

A mass shooting took place on December 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old perpetrator, shot and killed 26 people. Among the victims were 20 children aged between six and seven, while the other six were staff members.

Brown University shooting incident reactions

People drew parallels to the Sandy Hook shooting, and recalled the horrors from 2012 after the incident at Brown University unfurled.

“Tomorrow marks thirteen years since the Sandy Hook massacre. The 20 first graders lost that day would be studying for finals as sophomores in college right now,” one person remarked, sharing an Associated Press alert on the Brown University incident.

Another commented, “I believe the incident at Brown University may be a copycat situation to Sandy Hook… 20 victims at Sandy Hook, and 20 victims at Brown University.” Notably, authorities have not disclosed the number of victims or the severity of injuries involved.

Yet another remarked, “just one day before the 13th anniversary of sandy hook…….I am absolutely disgusted and disappointed in this country. HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE. NEED TO SUFFER.”

Witnesses in Brown University shooting

People shared visuals which showed heavy police presence.

“Please avoid providence near brown university active shooting is happening,” one person remarked. Another said that the police were entering the campus. Videos showed cop cars with lights flashing and people movement on the pavements.

Kevin Steele, a news personality, reported that at least six confirmed casualties were there in the incident with reports indicating that up to 20 could be hurt. He shared a photo showing emergency services including fire trucks on the scene.

Another video showed armed law enforcement on scene.

“I am so angry about the mass shooting at Brown university. I'm angry for the devastation. I am angry for the two dozen folks who were shot. But most of all, I am angry because this is entirely preventable in the United States of America does not give a damn about its children. Not a thought, nor a prayer will take these guns off the streets, but the people who can are more concerned with their campaign contributions. We are failing as a moral authority to the world in real time,” another person remarked.