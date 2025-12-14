Brown University shooting: Scary Police scanner audio surfaces; ‘possibly 20 victims’

A shooting occurred Saturday near Brown University's Barus & Holley building, a seven-story facility housing the School of Engineering, physics department, over 100 laboratories, dozens of classrooms, and offices. Police reported multiple people were shot in the area, though details on the victims’ conditions or circumstances remain unreleased. Emergency personnel gather at Hope and Waterman Streets at Brown University in Providence(AP)

The incident took place during the second day of final exams at the private Ivy League school, which has about 7,300 undergraduates and more than 3,000 graduate students.

University officials issued an active shooter alert, urging students and staff to shelter in place and avoid the area while police responded. Initial alerts claimed a suspect was in custody, but later updates clarified that was incorrect and the search for a suspect or suspects continued.

President Donald Trump stated that the FBI is at the scene and the suspect has been apprehended.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” he posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, police scanner audio clips surfaced on social media. One officer indicated that there were ‘possibly 20 victims’.

Providence police spokesperson Kristy DosReis said officers were actively investigating and gathering information from the scene, noting that details were preliminary.

"Multiple shot in the area of Brown University," police said around 5:33 PM local time. "This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice."

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at @BrownUniversity. Our teams at @RIStatePolice and @RhodeIslandEMA are working closely with local law enforcement. Please stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates. Praying for our community,” Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.