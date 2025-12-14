Brown University shooting update: Suspect in custody? 3rd alert in Providence campus

Brown University shooting: At least three alerts were sent to Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday after a suspect opened fire near Barus & Holley Engineering Center. Authorities initially confirmed that the shooter is in custody after scanner reports suggested that he is a masked man. However, it was later confirmed that no suspect is in custody. Brown University shooting: A suspect fired shots at the Providence campus(X)

Brown University alerts

In the first alert, the university warned students and staff members of an active shooter.

“BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information,” it read.

In the second notice on the university's website, it was mentioned that one suspect is in custody. The police are at the scene.

“BrownUAlert: 2nd, Urgent: There's an active shooter situation near Barus & Holley. Brown and Providence Police are on scene Continue to shelter at this time One suspect in custody. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information.”

In the third alert, the university said no suspect is in custody.

“BrownUAlert: Urgent: Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene. Stay tuned for further safety information.”