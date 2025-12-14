Brown University shooting: Chilling video shows cops rescuing terrified students hiding in library | Watch

A chilling video doing the rounds on social media shows the moment cops rescued terrified Brown University students hiding in a library during a mass shooting. At least seven loud bangs were heard as several petrified students crouched in front of library shelves during a deadly shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13, that left two dead and several injured. Brown University shooting: Chilling video shows cops rescuing terrified students hiding in library(X)

After the final bang, several police officers dressed in SWAT gear and holding firearms entered the library, ordering the students to put their hands up. It is unclear what caused the noises.

“Obviously there’s something going on, we’re here to help you… just listen to our commands we’ll get you out of here now,” one officer said.

The officer asked the students to retrieve their belongings before they would be escorted out of the library. The students were seen rushing to grab their bags.

Who is the suspect?

The shooter remains at large. Authorities have released footage of the alleged gunman, showing the man turning a corner after leaving the area where the shooting took place, Providence Police Department Commander Timothy O’Hara said at a late-night press conference.

The alleged gunman is seen calmly walking onto Hope Street in full dark attire. He seems to be wearing either a hood or a face covering that hid his face from the cameras, according to the clip provided to WPRI. The man then takes a right on Waterman Street, O’Hara said.

Police previously said the suspect was a male dressed all in black. O'Hara said that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect, according to BBC.