Brown University shooting: Police describe suspect as grave warning issued, ‘Remain vigilant, keep all doors locked’

Shortly after a deadly mass shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13, left at least two people dead and eight injured, police said that the suspect was a male dressed all in black. Tim O'Hara, deputy chief of Providence Police, said that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect, according to BBC. Emergency personnel gather on Waterman Street at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(AP)

Meanwhile, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has warned residents that there is a shelter in place warning in effect for the greater Brown University area. He asked individuals to stay inside should they be in this area, and urged people who are currently not in the area not to return to their homes until the warning has been lifted.

Smiley shared an X post by Providence Police, which reads, “There is currently heavy Providence Police and Fire presence on Hope Street near Brown University. Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice.”

Smiley also re-posted Providence EMA’s post, which reads, “A Shelter in Place remains in effect in the greater Brown University area. Please continue to avoid the area if possible.”

The mayor has confirmed that two people have died and eight are in the hospital in a critical but stable condition, according to BBC. Mayor Brett Smiley added that the numbers could change. No suspect is in custody at present.

Brown University says ‘keep all doors locked’

Brown University also confirmed in a statement that two people were killed in the shooting. “This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families and our local community. There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building,” the statement read.

“We lost two community members today who were fatal victims of the shooting, and at this point, we know there are at least eight additional victims who were transported to the hospital. In this moment, they are in critical but stable condition,” it added, urging the community to “remain vigilant.”

Brown University noted, “We continue to be in lockdown, and it is imperative that all members of our community remain sheltered in place. This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus.”