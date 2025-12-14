Brown University shooting: Video reveals first glimpse of alleged gunman | Watch

Authorities have released footage of the alleged gunman who shot dead two people and injured nine others at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13. The video, which offers a first glimpse at the alleged shooter, shows the man turning a corner after leaving the area where the shooting took place, Providence Police Department Commander Timothy O’Hara said at a late-night press conference, according to the New York Post. A monitor shows security camera footage of what police say is the Brown University shooting suspect walking along Hope Street after leaving the scene of shooting, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released December 13, 2025. (Providence Public Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

The alleged gunman is seen calmly walking onto Hope Street in full dark attire. He seems to be wearing either a hood or a face covering that hid his face from the cameras, according to the clip provided to WPRI. The man then takes a right on Waterman Street, O’Hara said.

Read More | 'On Sandy Hook...': Brown University shooting brings back horrors; witnesses describe scene

Police previously said the suspect was a male dressed all in black. O'Hara said that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect, according to BBC.

University president Christina Paxson releases letter

Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, released an emotional letter to students, faculty, and staff hours after the shooting. "We lost two community members today who were fatal victims of the shooting, and at this point, we know there are at least eight additional victims who were transported to the hospital. In this moment, they are in critical but stable condition, but this is an evolving situation. Our hearts are with their families," Paxson wrote.

Read More | Brown University shooting: Heartbreaking text student sent mom during tragedy, 'I'm going to run, I love you'

Paxson also encouraged the Brown community to reach out to family and friends during this tough time. "This is a day that we hoped never would come to our community. It is deeply devastating for all of us. We are grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response and their ongoing work to ensure the safety of our community,” the letter read.