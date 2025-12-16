Brown University shooting: Providence Police release chilling videos of ‘person of interest’ walking calmly | Watch

Providence Police have shared a series of videos and photos of a “person of interest” in the Brown University shooting, seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual. The manhunt for a suspect was renewed after authorities released a man they had previously detained as a "person of interest." Brown University shooting: Providence Police release chilling videos of ‘person of interest’ walking calmly(@ProvidenceRIPD/X)

Clips shared by Providence Police show a person in dark clothing walking briskly on a sidewalk not far from the university campus in Providence. “We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University,” the police wrote.

The new clips and videos appear to show the person wearing a hat or winter head covering that comes down over their ears, covering the lower part of their face. The person is not seen visibly carrying anything in their hands. The person’s face isn’t clearly visible.

FBI offering $50,000 reward

The FBI has now announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the case finally being solved.

Read More | 'On Sandy Hook...': Brown University shooting brings back horrors; witnesses describe scene

The governor of Rhode Island said on Monday, December 15, that law enforcement is doing everything to apprehend the person responsible for the deadly shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13, that left two dead and several injured. “We want to see the individual that pulled the trigger on these young kids identified, apprehended and brought to justice,” Daniel McKee, the state’s governor and a Democrat, said at a press conference, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha told a reporter for CNN on Monday afternoon that the person is considered likely to be armed and dangerous.

Read More | Brown University shooting: Heartbreaking text student sent mom during tragedy, 'I'm going to run, I love you'

In a December 15 alert, Brown University wrote, “The Providence Police Department has asked that anyone from Brown who was in Barus & Holley on Friday or Saturday, Dec. 12-13, arrange for an interview. Even an incidental detail may be helpful in investigating. To contact Providence police, please email ppdtips@providenceri.gov and include your name, contact information, and timeframe and location in the building.”