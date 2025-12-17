Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

FBI releases new image of person of interest in Brown University shooting

ByPrakriti Deb
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 02:57 am IST

A new image of a suspect in the Brown University shooting was released by federal authorities, marking the fourth day of the search. 

Federal authorities, on December 17, released a new image of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University. This comes as the search for the suspect entered its fourth day and investigators renewed calls for public assistance.

The newly released image is an enhanced version of earlier footage.(@FBIBoston/ X, AFP)
The newly released image is an enhanced version of earlier footage.(@FBIBoston/ X, AFP)

In a post on X, FBI Boston said it was sharing the image in coordination with the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual responsible.

The shooting, which occurred on Saturday as per local time, killed two Brown University students and wounded nine others. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

What the new image shows

According to the FBI and reporting by NBC News, the newly released image is an enhanced version of earlier footage. It shows a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black face mask and a beanie. The individual appears to be wearing a two-toned jacket, with darker sleeves and shoulders and a lighter-colored torso, and what looks like a belt bag or waist pack.

Also Read: Family of individual misidentified as Brown University person of interest speaks up

Like previous images released by investigators, the photo is drawn from surveillance footage collected in the area around Brown’s campus.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha told NBC News that authorities have used cameras from nearby homes and businesses to establish what he described as a “good picture” of the suspected gunman’s route before and after the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies have also released a video timeline showing the movements of the person of interest on the day of the attack, compiled from residential security cameras. Investigators have been canvassing nearby neighborhoods and asking residents to share any video footage that could help advance the case, NBC News reported.

Read More: Brown University shooting: Providence Police release chilling videos of ‘person of interest’ walking calmly | Watch

Authorities initially detained a person of interest early Sunday, per local time, but later released that individual after determining the evidence pointed elsewhere.

Brown University administrators have said campus security has been increased, with local and state law enforcement maintaining a perimeter around the university. Classes and final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the semester, and many students have left campus.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / FBI releases new image of person of interest in Brown University shooting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On