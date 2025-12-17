FBI releases new image of person of interest in Brown University shooting

Federal authorities, on December 17, released a new image of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University. This comes as the search for the suspect entered its fourth day and investigators renewed calls for public assistance. The newly released image is an enhanced version of earlier footage.(@FBIBoston/ X, AFP)

In a post on X, FBI Boston said it was sharing the image in coordination with the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual responsible.

The shooting, which occurred on Saturday as per local time, killed two Brown University students and wounded nine others. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

What the new image shows

According to the FBI and reporting by NBC News, the newly released image is an enhanced version of earlier footage. It shows a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black face mask and a beanie. The individual appears to be wearing a two-toned jacket, with darker sleeves and shoulders and a lighter-colored torso, and what looks like a belt bag or waist pack.

Like previous images released by investigators, the photo is drawn from surveillance footage collected in the area around Brown’s campus.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha told NBC News that authorities have used cameras from nearby homes and businesses to establish what he described as a “good picture” of the suspected gunman’s route before and after the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies have also released a video timeline showing the movements of the person of interest on the day of the attack, compiled from residential security cameras. Investigators have been canvassing nearby neighborhoods and asking residents to share any video footage that could help advance the case, NBC News reported.

Authorities initially detained a person of interest early Sunday, per local time, but later released that individual after determining the evidence pointed elsewhere.

Brown University administrators have said campus security has been increased, with local and state law enforcement maintaining a perimeter around the university. Classes and final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the semester, and many students have left campus.