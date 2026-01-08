Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who was Renee Nicole Good? Minneapolis ICE shooting victim identified after new video emerges

    Renee Nicole Good, 37, was identified as the woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis during an immigration raid, her mother told local media.

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 3:23 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Renee Nicole Good, 37, was identified as the woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday amid the ongoing immigration raid in the city. Renee Nicole Good's mother, Donna Ganger, to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

    Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 7. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 7. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Renee Nicole Good was shot earlier on Wednesday by an ICE agent during an immigration raid in what the Department of Homeland Security has described as an act of "self-defense." However, videos with new angles of the incident have emerged with many disputing the claims of the DHS.

    Donna Ganger, the mother of the victim, is also one of them. She described the shooting as “stupid” adding that Renee Nicole Good was “not part of” the group of protestors at against the ICE raid, which kickstarted the incident.

    This story is being updated.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Who Was Renee Nicole Good? Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim Identified After New Video Emerges
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes