Renee Nicole Good's family in shock after Minneapolis ICE shooting; ‘she was terrified’

Renee Nicole Good was identified as the woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Her family confirmed her identity to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, saying the 37-year-old was ‘probably terrified’. Federal agents gather next to a vehicle with a bullet hole the windshield after its driver was shot by an ICE officer (REUTERS)

‘That’s so stupid. She was probably terrified," Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the publication. She further insisted that her daughter was ‘not part of anything like that’, referring to protests against ICE taking place in Minneapolis.

Ganger, however, declined to say whether she lived in Minneapolis. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” she said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Good was shot thrice in the face. The DHS said that the ICE agent fired ‘defensive shots’ after she ignored demands to get out of her car, reversed it and tried to drive off. As per the agency, the 37-year-old deliberately drove her SUV at agents.

Minneapolis shooting video Videos on social media captured a witness speaking to a woman who claimed she was Renee Good's wife and the two had a six-year-old child.

"That's my wife, I don't know what to do," she wailed. “That's my wife... [ unintelligible]... I have a six-year-old at school... we're new here we don't have anyone,” she added.

She further screamed: “We need a doctor.”

DHS vs Minneapolis Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the shooting as an ‘act of domestic terrorism’ carried out against ICE officers by a woman who ‘attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him’.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted that characterization as ‘garbage'.

“What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” Frey said. “They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bullshit,” the mayor said.