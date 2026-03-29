Did TLC's Chilli re-post Michelle Obama conspiracy theory? Did she donate to Trump groups? Explaining controversy

Chilli further said she had the “utmost respect and admiration” for Michelle, and that she would never do anything “that is disrespectful to her or to any woman.”

“I wanted to come on here to address a few things circulating on the internet that are very concerning to me,” she said.

Chilli addressed the claims in a video obtained by TMZ. She said she was forced to break her silence when she saw the situation escalate online.

TLC singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas has spoken out about a social media controversy that surfaced in recent days, clarifying that she re-posted a conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama by mistake. The row erupted after reports claimed that Chilli had shared a negative post about Barack Obama’s wife, and supported political groups connected to President Donald Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Grammy Award winning artist claimed that she did not even know this re-post had happened until she started getting phone calls from people. She then realized that she had accidentally clicked the re-post option on Instagram. The singer said she immediately took down the post after finding it on her profile.

Chilli went on to say that she was a big supporter of Barack and Michelle Obama. “I would never do anything that is harmful or hateful to anybody,” she said.

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Talking about the donations, Chilli said that the organizations are “the things that support the veterans.” She added that she has always supported the veterans.

Who is Chilli? Chilli, a television personality and cultural icon, is best known as one-third of the famous R&B supergroup TLC. According to Hallmark Channel, TLC has had over 85 million records sold worldwide. The group earned several Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Hallmark Channel says of Chilli, “Beyond music, Thomas has built a multifaceted career in television, lifestyle, and brand partnerships. She served as host of the truTV competition series Fake Off for one season, where her warmth, humor, and natural on-camera presence resonated with audiences. She also appeared as a contestant on Rachael Ray's celebrity charity cook-off, showcasing her personality while supporting philanthropic causes.”

“A trusted voice in beauty, wellness, and self-care, Thomas has partnered with globally recognized brands including Dasani and L’Oréal, aligning with campaigns centered on authenticity, confidence, and healthy living. She also serves as an ambassador for Herbal Facefood, advocating for clean beauty and holistic wellness—values she consistently promotes through her personal platform and public appearances,” it adds.

Did Chilli donate to groups connected to Trump? The Independent reported that according to FEC records reviewed by the outlet, Chilli did make a number of donations to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024. Federal political donation records list contributions to MAGA-aligned Republicans from a Rozonda Thomas of Stone Mountain, Georgia, the outlet reported, adding that the address is publicly linked to the singer.

According to the records, Chilli made made donations totalling $210.60 to WinRed, the payment processor for Republican campaign donations, $340.60 to the Trump National Committee JFC and $486.54 to Never Surrender Inc., a political fund-raising group with links to Trump.