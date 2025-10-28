Barack Obama’s gross reaction to Nancy Pelosi’s Kamala Harris endorsement revealed

Former President Barack Obama expressed his displeasure at Rep. Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) hasty endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris over the phone, revealed a new book. Barack Obama reportedly was quite concerned about Harris' potential to defeat Trump in the 2024 presidential election and her competency.(AP)

While endorsing Harris, Pelosi branded Harris “brilliantly astute” and showed “full confidence” that the former California senator could oust Donald Trump, less than twenty-four hours after Joe Biden suspended his 2024 reelection campaign, NY POST reported.

Barack Obama's gross reaction revealed

In his new book “Retribution,” published Tuesday, ABC News' Jonathan Karl claimed that Obama, who preferred to let “a process” choose Trump's Democratic Party opponent, called Pelosi soon after her endorsement to express his annoyance because he believed they were in agreement.

Daily Mail obtained an excerpt from the book, which claims that Pelosi aide told Karl, “The Obamas were not happy.”

“This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f–k did you just do?’”

According to several reports, the 44th President preferred an open convention to choose the party's nominee instead of naming Harris following Biden's unexpected withdrawal.

Did Obama and Harris form a deal?

Obama reportedly was quite concerned about Harris' potential to defeat Trump in the 2024 presidential election and her competency.

Karl claims that during their talk, Pelosi said to Obama, “That train has left the station,” seemingly alluding to Biden's hasty endorsement of Harris following his announcement that he was ending his race.

Obama and Pelosi “agreed Harris should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged,” according to Karl.

Prior to Biden's declaration of his retirement on July 21, 2024, the two had been in "regular communication," which is why Obama was taken aback by Pelosi's choice to support Harris.

Karl claims that a person close to Obama called the former president's exchange with Pelosi "good-natured ribbing" rather than hostile.

Will Harris run for president in 2028?

In her recent interview, Harris hinted to the BBC that she would run for president again. The former VP expressed confidence that a woman would make her way to the White House in the future and stated that she would "possibly" be president one day.