Nancy Pelosi's reaction to Trump's Congress address sparks social media frenzy; watch viral video

Nancy Pelosi, the former US House speaker, attended President Donald Trump's Tuesday joint address to Congress. The California Democrat's appearance sparked a buzz as a video showing her reaction to Trump's speech went viral on social media. Nancy Pelosi appeared disappointed during Trump's Congress speech as she gently moved her head from side to side when a television camera momentarily focused on her.(X@MAGABarbie317)

At one point, Pelosi, 84, seemed upset and even gripped her stick during a segment on transgender participation in women's sports.

Pelosi served as the House Speaker for the second time from January 2019 to January 2023, which coincided with Trump's first term in office.

She gained notoriety during this period for her outspoken criticism of the Trump administration, particularly after she blasted Trump's State of the Union speech in Congress in February 2020.

Here's how Nancy Pelosi reacted to Trump's speech

Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, covering a wide range of topics during his politically charged speech. “America is back,” the 47th President declared, as he has signed several key executive orders since returning to the White House on January 20.

These directives include the “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports” that Trump issued on February 5 in a bid to ban transgender athletes from participating against women and girls in grassroots sports and educational institutions.

During Trump's speech, Pelosi appeared disappointed as she gently moved her head from side to side when a television camera momentarily focused on her.

Savanah Hernandez, a contributor for Turning Point USA, posted a 14-second clip of Pelosi on X, which so far has garnered over 3.2 million views.

“Just so we're all aware, this was Nancy Pelosi's reaction as Trump was discussing men not being allowed to play in women's sports,” she wrote.

Nancy Pelosi's reaction sparks buzz

A pro-Trump 'MAGA Barbie' X account posed a five-second video of Pelosi's response with caption: “Nancy Pelosi is so mad that men can't beat the s*** out of women in sports.”

Meanwhile, anti-abortion activist Heather Champion wrote: “Nancy Pelosi, who once was so hysterical as Speaker of the House that she ripped up President Trump's SOTU [State of the Union] speech, is sitting with a cane talking to herself tonight.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to removing men in women’s sports… The Democratic Party is over,” another X user wrote.

“While Trump was firing on all cylinders, Pelosi's expression was a mix of disbelief and panic,” one more stated.

Pelosi resisted a Republican-supported House bill in April 2023 that would have prohibited transgender athletes from participating in female sports programs. She stated: “Trans kids are all God's children, belong in sports, in schools, in books, in families and on teams.”

Nancy Pelosi calls Trump's speech ‘another manifesto of mistruths’

Taking to X, Pelosi blasted Trump, calling his speech another compendium of lies, just like his previous address to the Congress.

“Democrats will continue to lead the fight against President Trump's bait-and-switch assault on America — while Republicans stand and applaud it,” she wrote.