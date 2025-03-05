Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow blasted over ‘sickening’ take on cancer survivor Secret agent, face calls to apologise

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted for bringing up a topic of “suicide” with regards to a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer after he was honored by US President Donald Trump during his speech to joint session of Congress. Nicole Wallace said that she allowed herself to “feel joy” about Daniels' moment in front of the entire nation, but her thoughts soon turned to something nasty and unsettling.(MSNBC)

DJ Daniels has been receiving cancer treatment since he was diagnosed in 2018, when he was just six year old. Despite his medical condition, the youngster still aspires to be a police officer.

Trump mentioned DJ during his heartfelt Tuesday speech as he declared that the 13-year-old would be sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent.

Director Sean Curran gave him his badge and Republicans in the House gallery cheered “DJ” during the emotional moment.

“He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer,” Trump said.

He revealed how DJ and his father have been working to fulfill his ambition since that day. “And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all.”

Nicolle Wallace slams Trump's gesture

While social media users heaped praised on Trump for fulfilling the desire of DJ Daniels, MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicole Wallace surprisingly thrashed Trump during his live speech.

Wallace said that she allowed herself to “feel joy” about Daniels' moment in front of the entire nation, but her thoughts soon turned to something nasty and unsettling.

“I hope he's alive for another 95 years and I hope he lives the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop, he knows what he wants to do and maybe when you have childhood cancer that crystallizes for you,” Wallace began.

Following this, the host took aim at Trump by referring to Capitol riots.

While wishing Daniels a long career in law enforcement, she said, “I hope he never has to defend the United States capitol against Donald Trump's supporters and if he does, I hope he isn't one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

Continuing her tirade against Trump, she hoped that he will not be forced to give evidence against those who committed crimes of malicious conspiracy and to witness Trump's clemency to those individuals.

Maddow, who seemed to be fighting back tears, chastised the Trump for using Daniels in the first place.

“For the record and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far has survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that,” she added.

Maddow targeted Trump for praising Elon Musk's DOGE because it has stopped funding “ongoing research into pediatric cancer.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, showed a placard with the phrase, “You cut cancer research.”

Here's how Internet reacts to MSNBC hosts remarks

Both Rachel Maddow and Nicole Wallace faced immense backlash as the clip of their remarks went viral on social media.

“This chick on MSNBC ( (Nicole Wallace) needs to be fired for saying she hopes a 13-year-old cancer patient doesn't kill himself,” one X user wrote.

“This is the most repulsive thing I've heard uttered from someone's mouth. How dare Nicole Wallace politicize DJ's situation. LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!” another commented.

“How dare Nicole Wallace politicize the 13 year old boy DJ Daniel who was fighting the brain cancer! How dare you! She should be fired immediately! Disgraceful!” a third user wrote.

“MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace politicizes” actually your dictator politicized him the second he brought him as a prop to use to garner more favor amongst his cult followers," a fourth user stated.

Calling Wallace remarks “beyond sick”, one more stated, “But Nicole Wallace just hopes that boy doesn’t end up committing suicide because of Trump.” “She must be terminated by MSNBC,” the user added.

Meanwhile, some users asked Maddow to “just shut up”, calling her remarks “disgusting” and saying that she owes an apology to DJ family.