Canada challenges US tariffs at WTO, calls Donald Trump's trade move ‘dumb’

Canada has taken its trade dispute with the United States to the World Trade Organisation, filing a complaint over President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes. Canada files WTO complaint against US tariffs.(AFP FILE)

Canadian ambassador to the WTO Nadia Theodore on late Tuesday took to LinkedIn and said “the US decision leaves us with no choice”.

Representing Canada, Theodore formally requested WTO consultations with the US regarding what she described as “unjustified tariffs” imposed on Canadian goods.

“Canada has launched dispute proceedings against the US over the additional tariffs. The move followed a similar complaint by China over new US levies on its exports, ” AFP quoted a WTO official as saying.

Donald Trump, after returning to office on January 20, initially announced but then paused a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.

He accused both countries of failing to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

However, on Tuesday, he decided to go ahead with the tariffs, citing a lack of progress. Canada responded with retaliatory measures, prompting Trump to quickly threaten further action.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick later indicated that Trump might seek a resolution with Canada and Mexico, saying he believed the president would “work something out” with both countries.

On Monday, Trump also signed an order raising an existing 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods to 20 percent, adding to previous duties on various products from China.

With the tariffs on Canadian goods in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly criticised Washington’s trade moves, calling them “dumb”.

He accused Trump of attempting to destabilise Canada’s economy to make it easier for the US to annex the country.

In her LinkedIn post, Theodore mentioned that she filed the complaint while dressed in an outfit by Anishinaabe and Canadian designer Lesley Hampton.

She concluded her message with “Elbows up”—a slogan associated with Canada’s national sport, hockey.

With AFP inputs