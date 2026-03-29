Thousands turn up for ‘No Kings’ uprising across US and abroad: Inside the massive anti-Donald Trump rallies

Thousands turned up on streets across the US and in Europe as well for ‘No Kings’ protest rallies against the war in Iran and actions by US President Donald Trump, who has been tooting his own horn over the conflict that has rattled the entire Middle East, sent energy prices soaring and led to fears of lower growth, faster inflation, or stagflation, across the global economy. The state of Minnesota took center stage, with thousands of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to celebrate resistance to Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement. ‘No Kings’ protest against Trump | 5 points ‘No Kings’ rallies: US organisers have estimated that the first two rounds of ‘No Kings’ rallies drew more than 5 million people in June and 7 million in October. They expected 9 million participants Saturday, though it was not clear whether those expectations were met, according to an Associated Press report. The protests have been erupting over a long list of grievances, including Trump's immigration enforcement push, the rollback of transgender rights and the most recent entrant - the war in Iran. Also Read | No Kings Protest in numbers: How many people are marching in anti-Trump rallies? Massive turnout revealed

Bruce Springsteen steals the show in Minnesota: Popular American musician Bruce Springsteen was the highlight of Minnesota's flagship event on the Capitol lawn in St. Paul. He and other speakers praised the state's people for taking to the streets over the winter in opposition to a surge of US Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents. Springsteen performed “ Streets of Minneapolis,” the song he wrote in response to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. Springsteen also slammed Good and Pretti’s deaths but said the state's pushback against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) gave the rest of the country hope.

Bruce Springsteen performs during tthe "No Kings" protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Tom Baker) (AP)

Thousands on streets: While about 40,000 people marched in San Diego, according to police estimates, hundreds rallied in Washington, past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read “Put down the crown, clown” and “Regime change begins at home.” New York saw Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, saying during a news conference that Trump and his supporters want people to be afraid to protest. In Los Angeles, authorities deployed tear gas near a federal detention center downtown. One man had a leaf blower, attempting to clear the air. The Los Angeles Police Department later arrested people for failing to disperse, AP reported, adding that earlier in the day, a band was playing and people were dancing to Spanish-language music.

Rallies overseas: Demonstrations took place in more than a dozen countries, according to Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin, whose group organized the events. In Rome, thousands marched, directing chants at Premier Giorgia Meloni after her conservative government's referendum to streamline Italy's judiciary failed earlier this week. Protesters also carried banners opposing Israeli and US attacks on Iran. In London, demonstrators displayed signs reading "Stop the far right" and “Stand up to Racism.” In Paris, several hundred people-mainly Americans living in France-joined labor unions and human rights groups at the Bastille.

Protesters take part in a national "No Kings" demonstration in Rome, Italy, March 28 (REUTERS)