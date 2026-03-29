No Kings Protest in numbers: How many people are marching in anti-Trump rallies? Massive turnout revealed
Millions joined the 'No Kings' protests across 3,000 U.S. locations, marking one of the largest demonstrations in recent history.
Millions of people took to the streets across the United States and beyond on Saturday to participate in the “No Kings” protests. The Guardian reported that the March 28 protests are among the largest coordinated demonstrations in recent American history.
The protests are being held in over 3,000 locations across all 50 states, the Guardian reported. The “No Kings” protests drew massive crowds in major cities, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
This is the third No Kings protest; the previous one in October attracted 7 million people nationally.
Read more: No Kings protest near me: Complete guide to all anti-Trump rallies by zip code - Time, path, map and more
How many people attended the No Kings protests?
The event may be the "largest protest in American history," according to organizers, but final national numbers are still being gathered. Initial estimates point to millions of people participating.
Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets surrounding the state capitol at the "flagship" No Kings protest in Minnesota's Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, to express their grief and opposition to the Trump administration. Reuters reported that over 100,000 protestors are expected in Minnesota alone.
In New York City, tens of thousands marched through Manhattan. The crowd gathered in midtown Manhattan, where actor Robert De Niro, one of the organizers, gave a speech.
In Washington, DC, a protest group of approximately a dozen Palestinian moms stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, waving a 10-foot-tall Palestinian flag, per the Guardian.
According to The Guardian, some locations, such as protests near the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, saw around 1,000 participants.
Read more: No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey, Tacoma anti-Trump rallies- Watch
Where were the biggest crowds?
The largest gatherings were concentrated in key urban and political centers.
Washington, DC, saw demonstrators gather near major landmarks, including the National Mall, for the No Kings protest. New York City and Los Angeles also reported significant turnout.
Thousands of protestors marched into Grant Park in downtown Chicago, chanting "Trump must go now, fascists gotta go now" and "Ice out." At the Chicago protest, some other speakers addressed labour rights and protecting transgender and immigrant communities.
Notably, organisers highlighted a surge in participation in smaller towns and traditionally conservative regions, reflecting the movement’s widening reach, according to Reuters.
The Guardian also reported that hundreds of people demonstrated against Trump and the war in Iran by carrying placards in deep-red states and cities like Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Midland, Texas; and Boise, Idaho.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More