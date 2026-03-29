No Kings Protest in numbers: How many people are marching in anti-Trump rallies? Massive turnout revealed

Millions of people took to the streets across the United States and beyond on Saturday to participate in the “No Kings” protests. The Guardian reported that the March 28 protests are among the largest coordinated demonstrations in recent American history. Demonstrators attend a "No Kings" protest in New York City, March 28, 2026. Millions joined the 'No Kings' protests across 3,000 U.S. locations, marking one of the largest demonstrations in recent history. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

The protests are being held in over 3,000 locations across all 50 states, the Guardian reported. The “No Kings” protests drew massive crowds in major cities, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

This is the third No Kings protest; the previous one in October attracted 7 million people nationally.

Read more: No Kings protest near me: Complete guide to all anti-Trump rallies by zip code - Time, path, map and more

How many people attended the No Kings protests? The event may be the "largest protest in American history," according to organizers, but final national numbers are still being gathered. Initial estimates point to millions of people participating.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets surrounding the state capitol at the "flagship" No Kings protest in Minnesota's Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, to express their grief and opposition to the Trump administration. Reuters reported that over 100,000 protestors are expected in Minnesota alone.

In New York City, tens of thousands marched through Manhattan. The crowd gathered in midtown Manhattan, where actor Robert De Niro, one of the organizers, gave a speech.