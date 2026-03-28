No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey, Tacoma anti-Trump rallies- Watch
‘No Kings’ protest update: Marches against President Donald Trump took place across the country on Saturday
‘No Kings’ protest update: Marches against President Donald Trump took place across the country on Saturday, with several videos coming out of Philadelphia, New York City, Jersey City, Tacoma and parts of Minnesota. Organizers said that more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate.
Growing movement across states and beyond
Organizers added that rallies were also being held in more than a dozen countries, spanning Europe, Latin America, and Australia.
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“This administration’s actions are angering not just Democratic voters or folks in big blue city centers, they are crossing a line for people in red and rural areas, in the suburbs, all over the country,” Indivisible co-director Leah Greenberg said.
‘No Kings’ in Minnesota
The main ‘No Kings’ rally is set at the Minnesota Capitol in St Paul, where organizers expected up to 100,000 attendees. This comes as multiple Minnesota citizens have been affected by ICE raids. Bruce Springsteen is set to perform 'Streets of Minneapolis', alongside Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Bernie Sanders.
Washington and New York see strong turnout
In Washington, protesters marched past the Lincoln Memorial toward the National Mall, carrying signs such as ‘Put down the crown, clown’ and ‘Regime change begins at home’, while chanting ‘No kings’.
In New York City, Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union sharply criticized the administration.
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“They want us all to be afraid to protest,” she said during a news conference. “They want us to be afraid that there’s nothing we can do to stop them. But you know what? They are wrong, dead wrong.”
She also described Trump as the nation’s ‘Bully in Chief’ and said Minneapolis residents “forced the wannabe king to withdraw his shock troops."
Paris, Rome and London
Protests extended overseas, with gatherings reported in cities like Paris, Rome, and London.
In Paris, organizer Ada Shen said:“I protest all of Trump’s illegal, immoral, reckless, and feckless, endless wars,”
Meanwhile, demonstrators in Rome and London focused on the war in Iran, carrying banners such as ‘A world free from wars’, ‘Stop the far right’, and ‘Stand up to Racism’.
Videos surface
White House and GOP push back
The administration dismissed the protests, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson calling them the result of ‘leftist funding networks’.
She added that the ‘only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them’.
The National Republican Congressional Committee also criticized the demonstrations. “These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left’s most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone," spokesperson Maureen O'Toole said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More