No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey, Tacoma anti-Trump rallies- Watch

‘No Kings’ protest update: Marches against President Donald Trump took place across the country on Saturday, with several videos coming out of Philadelphia, New York City, Jersey City, Tacoma and parts of Minnesota. Organizers said that more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate. An inflatable balloon depicting President Donald Trump hovers during a "No Kings" protest against Trump's administration (REUTERS)

Growing movement across states and beyond Organizers added that rallies were also being held in more than a dozen countries, spanning Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

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“This administration’s actions are angering not just Democratic voters or folks in big blue city centers, they are crossing a line for people in red and rural areas, in the suburbs, all over the country,” Indivisible co-director Leah Greenberg said.

‘No Kings’ in Minnesota The main ‘No Kings’ rally is set at the Minnesota Capitol in St Paul, where organizers expected up to 100,000 attendees. This comes as multiple Minnesota citizens have been affected by ICE raids. Bruce Springsteen is set to perform 'Streets of Minneapolis', alongside Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Bernie Sanders.

Washington and New York see strong turnout In Washington, protesters marched past the Lincoln Memorial toward the National Mall, carrying signs such as ‘Put down the crown, clown’ and ‘Regime change begins at home’, while chanting ‘No kings’.

In New York City, Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union sharply criticized the administration.

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“They want us all to be afraid to protest,” she said during a news conference. “They want us to be afraid that there’s nothing we can do to stop them. But you know what? They are wrong, dead wrong.”

She also described Trump as the nation’s ‘Bully in Chief’ and said Minneapolis residents “forced the wannabe king to withdraw his shock troops."