'Slap in the face to MAGA': Laura Loomer explodes over Zuckerberg’s new role in Trump's inner circle

President Donald Trump just added Mark Zuckerberg to a top White House council. The Meta boss will now advise the president on science and technology. This shocking move has left his biggest supporters feeling very betrayed today. Laura Loomer is now calling this decision a massive slap in the face. She reminded her followers that Trump once wanted Zuckerberg sent to prison. Loyal MAGA voters are venting their anger across social media platforms tonight. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg will now advise Trump on science and technology. (Reuters)

Conservative Allies Recall Facebook Censorship During The Last Election Loomer pointed out that Zuckerberg once banned Trump from his own platform. Facebook censored thousands of conservative voices during the height of the pandemic. The tech giant faced intense criticism for affecting the last election results. Many activists say this new appointment ignores years of harsh political attacks. Trump claims this council will strengthen American leadership in the tech sector. Other billionaires like Sergey Brin and Michael Dell joined the panel today. Conservatives feel that Zuckerberg has not paid for his past mistakes yet. The base is demanding to know why Trump is trusting his "enemies."

Loomer wrote on X, "We went from Zuckerberg for Prison to Zuckerberg now being appointed to President Trump’s White House Tech panel. So much for accountability! Zuckerberg deplatformed President Trump, censored his supporters and then helped steal an election. What a slap in the face to MAGA!"

Zuckerberg Regrets Giving In To Pressure From The Biden Administration Zuckerberg previously admitted that the White House pressured him to censor content. He wrote a letter to Congress expressing deep regret over those actions. The Facebook founder promised he would never compromise his standards again soon.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he wrote at the time. “I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

By Prabhat Dwivedi