Meta just made it easier for you to earn money from Reels on Facebook, Instagram

Meta is making it easier for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram. The company has announced that it will now let creators to include clickable shopping links for products in their Reels. These clickable shopping links will give their followers a one-tap-access to purchase a recommended product. Meta will now let creators to include clickable shopping links for products in their Reels. (Meta)

How do creators earn money on Facebook and Instagram and what’s changing? There are many ways to earn money on Facebook and Instagram including subscriptions, bonuses, gifts and badges. However, sponsored posts and affiliate links remain some of the most popular ways creators earn money on Facebook and Instagram. However, these come with a caveat. Until now, Meta has limited the ways in which creators can direct their followers off the platform to purchase products that they recommend. So, creators have relied on third-party ‘link-in-bio’ services to direct their followers to purchase the products that they endorse.

But this is changing now as Meta has announced that creators can now tag affiliate products directly in their Reels and posts on Facebook and Instagram. With this update, creators will no longer require link-in-bio services, swipe ups, and sharing shopping links for products in the comments for directing their followers to purchase the products that they recommend. Instead, they will be able to share direct links to their recommended products in their Reels and posts. As per reports, creators will be able to share links to up to 30 products in a single Reel.

Creators’ perspective: How does it work? Meta says that creators will now be able to connect their affiliate program accounts to Facebook and Instagram and then tag the products that they endorse through direct links in their Reels and posts. Followers can then click on these links to visit product pages and shop for the products that they like. Creators will earn a commission from the affiliate partners for all the qualifying purchases.